MLB DFS: Matt Kemp and best picks for August 29 FanDuel and DraftKings daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have plenty of options with nine games on the main slate Wednesday evening and daily Fantasy sports sites holding tournaments such as the $300,000 Turn Two on DraftKings and the $200,000 MLB Gladiator on FanDuel. Before entering these or any other MLB DFS tournaments, you'll want to see the top MLB DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who has won almost $2 million as a professional DFS player.

Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.

On Tuesday, McClure was all over Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley at just $2,500 on FanDuel. The result? Bradley exploded for two hits, two RBIs and a stolen base -- returning 25.2 points and over 10x value for owners.

For Wednesday's main slate, McClure loves Dodgers second baseman Brian Dozier at $3,300 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.

The trade-deadline acquisition from the Twins had a huge night on Tuesday in Texas, recording two hits, including a home run, and a pair of RBIs. He's a top MLB DFS pick who should be in your lineup this evening.

He's stacking him with outfielder Matt Kemp at $3,000 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.

Kemp (.284/18/69) is an affordable power source, and this is a top MLB DFS stack because both players have the opportunity to take advantage of an enticing matchup against Rangers lefty Mike Minor (4.40 ERA) at hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he's not even the most expensive player at his position on one site. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.