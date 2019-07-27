MLB DFS: Max Kepler and best July 27 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have plenty of options on Saturday, July 27, with 15 games on the MLB schedule. There are four afternoon games, a 6:10 p.m. ET matchup between the Diamondbacks and Marlins, and then a strong 10-game evening main slate beginning at 7 p.m. ET where much of the daily Fantasy action will be on sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings. With huge bats such as Christian Yelich, Mike Trout and Nelson Cruz among the most expensive options, and pitchers such as Gerrit Cole, Jon Lester and Mike Clevinger available, there are plenty of ways to build MLB DFS lineups on Saturday. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks of your own, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings, and his top picks, optimal lineups advice and player pool can help you make all the right calls on Saturday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Friday, he rostered Padres pitcher Joey Lucchesi on FanDuel. The result: Lucchesi gave up only two hits and one earned run over six innings and struck out eight -- returning over 40 points and 6x value. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on Saturday's MLB DFS slates. You can see his full roster at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Twins outfielder Max Kepler at $3,700 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings. Kepler (.262/27/70) has been a huge part of one of the best offenses in baseball, and MLB DFS players have seen some huge returns from him recently, including over 7x value on FanDuel in back-to-back games against the White Sox. He'll look to keep it rolling against Chicago on Saturday as he takes on Ivan Nova (5-9, 5.49 ERA).

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman ($3,300 on FanDuel, $4,500 on DraftKings), who faces the Rangers and starting pitcher Adrian Sampson (5.19 ERA), a pitcher he has a home run against despite facing him only five times in his career. Chapman has put up strong numbers this year (.270/22/59), but comes at a much lower price than several other third basemen, so confidently lock him in on Saturday.

