MLB DFS: Michael Brantley and top picks for July 2 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

It's a loaded day of action for MLB DFS players on Tuesday, July 2, with 15 games on the schedule. All the action begins at 7 p.m. ET or later, so there are some big-time MLB DFS tournaments available for the main slate such as the $110K Tuesday MLB Rally on FanDuel and the $250K Mini Immaculate Inning on DraftKings. Trevor Bauer, Patrick Corbin and Aaron Nola are among the big names expected to take the mound, while there's a huge selection of top-tier hitters such as Cody Bellinger, Charlie Blackmon, Javier Baez and Christian Yelich. Before making the call on these big names, or searching for value picks that provide big savings, first be sure to see what DFS pro Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career, and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you crush your selections on Tuesday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary MLB DFS projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments three weekends ago, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup finished with a whopping 185.9 points.

Then on Monday, he put Pirates third baseman Colin Moran in his optimal lineup on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: He went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs -- returning almost 13x value on FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Tuesday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

One of the top MLB DFS picks McClure is targeting for Tuesday is Astros outfielder Michael Brantley at $4,200 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. The American League All-Star enters play on Tuesday with a .313 batting average, good for sixth in the league. And he has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games, a span that has includes three multi-hit games. He'll look to take advantage of a matchup at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Tuesday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($4,500 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings), who has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games and enters Tuesday's matchup against the Rangers slashing .297/22/57. Trout is so valuable for MLB DFS players because of his rare combination of power and patience. He's a threat to go deep any game, but he also leads the American League in walks (70), making him a safe selection on any given night because he's almost guaranteed to get on base.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.