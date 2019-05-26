MLB DFS: Mike Moustakas and best picks for May 26 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS action gets underway early on Sunday with Blue Jays vs. Padres throwing the first pitch at 1:07 p.m. ET. Five games begin at 1:35 p.m. ET or earlier, with every matchup on the day except for Braves vs. Cardinals (7 p.m. ET) coming before 4:10 p.m. ET. That means there are plenty of early slate and full-day options on sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings, as well as a large player pool to choose from with potential top MLB DFS picks such as Justin Verlander, Chris Paddack, Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger and Nolan Arenado available. With plenty of matchups to dissect on Sunday, May 26, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a DFS pro, and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you navigate Sunday's slates.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments multiple times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. Anybody following him has seen plenty of huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Sunday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Sunday includes targeting Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas ($3,600 on FanDuel, $4,800 on DraftKings), who has returned over 4x value on FanDuel in three straight games. The lefty is hitting .266 with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs on the season, and he has a great chance to extend his run of solid numbers with a favorable matchup against Phillies' righty Zach Eflin. Moustakas is hitting .276 with 10 of his home runs coming against right-handed pitching.

Another one of the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday that McClure loves: Twins outfielder Max Kepler at $3,800 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. Kepler is absolutely rolling right now, recording four straight multi-hit games, including a home run in back-to-back games. He still comes at a significantly more affordable price than many of the other top options in the outfield, so he's a value pick who can lead to massive returns on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.