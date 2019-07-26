MLB DFS: Mike Trout and best July 26 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The 2019 MLB season continues on Friday with a full 15-game slate and a massive MLB DFS player pool providing a lot of options. There are several rivalry games on Friday night, including Yankees vs. Red Sox, Cubs vs. Brewers and Braves vs. Phillies and studs like Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Kris Bryant, Christian Yelich, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bryce Harper will all be popular picks in MLB DFS lineups on Friday. With hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings, finding the right balance between stars and more affordable talent will be the key. Which is why you'll definitely want to check out the Friday MLB DFS picks, lineups and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you set your rosters.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

On Thursday, he rostered Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor on FanDuel. The result: Lindor recorded three hits, including a home run and a double, returning almost 30 points and 7x value.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Angels outfielder Mike Trout at $5,000 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings. The two-time MVP and eight-time All-Star just keeps getting better and better. His 1.107 OPS this season is the highest of his career and it's his sixth consecutive season with his OPS either improving or staying the same. Trout has a 1.229 career OPS against the Orioles and has five home runs and 16 RBI already since the All-Star break.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Friday includes rostering Lindor again ($4,200 on FanDuel, $4,700 on DraftKings), who has returned at least 3x value on FanDuel in five of his last seven games. After beginning the season on the IL (ankle), he's now sporting an .860 OPS with 17 home runs and 15 stolen bases through just 83 games. Lindor gets a favorable matchup against the Royals and starter Jakob Junis (6-8, 4.83 ERA) on Friday, so confidently lock him in as one of your top MLB DFS picks.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.