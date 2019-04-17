MLB DFS: Mike Trout and best picks for April 17 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have a full day of matchups to evaluate on Wednesday, April 17, with four games getting underway in the afternoon and then a full slate in the evening as well. Mike Trout, Joey Gallo, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Anthony Rendon are among the most expensive hitters, while Cole Hamels, Kevin Gausman and Trent Thornton lead the list of the priciest pitchers for MLB DFS tournaments. Before entering any kind of MLB DFS tournament throughout the day such as the $100K Wednesday MLB Rally on FanDuel or the $200K Hidden Ball Trick on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a professional DFS player and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you cash in on Wednesday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo at $4,800 on DraftKings. The result? He went 3 for 5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored -- returning 23 points and almost 5x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day. Now, he's set his sights on Wednesday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is eyeing Trout at $5,000 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings. Trout is regularly among the most expensive hitting options for MLB DFS tournaments and cash games, but he still returns value on a consistent basis. That's because he's perhaps the most complete hitter in the league and can provide points in variety of categories on any given night. Wednesday should be no exception as he plays at hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington against the Rangers.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Wednesday includes targeting Rangers second baseman Danny Santana at $2,800 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Santana was called up this week to help fill in for Rougned Odor (knee), and he's been impressive thus far with three hits, three runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. He's a steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in as one of your top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to put up 20, even 30 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you'd expect. The pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

