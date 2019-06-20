MLB DFS: Mike Trout and best picks for June 20 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Ten games are on the MLB DFS main slate on Thursday, June 20, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Astros vs. Yankees is one the marquee matchups, but MLB DFS players need to take a deep look at all 10 games to find value up and down their rosters. Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger, Nelson Cruz and Anthony Rendon are among the most expensive MLB DFS options, while Rays SP Charlie Morton is the highest priced pitcher entering Thursday night's action. And before entering an MLB DFS tournament like the $110K Thursday MLB Rally on FanDuel or the $250K Thursday Relay Throw on DraftKings, first check in with DFS millionaire Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top MLB DFS picks, advice and optimal lineups can help your lineup separate from the pack on Thursday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary MLB DFS projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments over the past weekend, including a top 2 percent finish on Sunday when his DraftKings lineup finished with a whopping 185.9 points.

Then on Wednesday, he put Asdrubal Cabrera in his optimal lineup on FanDuel. The result? Cabrera recorded two hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and a home run -- returning over 10x value on FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen some huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Thursday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

One of the top MLB DFS picks McClure is targeting Thursday is Angels outfielder Justin Upton at $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Upton (toe) returned from the injured list this week and has quickly provided a lift for the Angels, recording three hits, one home run, two RBI and two runs scored in three games against the Blue Jays. He'll look to provide value again on Thursday against Blue Jays starter Clayton Richard, who has a massive 7.52 ERA.

He's stacking him with teammate Mike Trout ($4,800 on FanDuel, $5,800 on DraftKings), who has nine hits over his last four games. Trout is coming off an impressive performance against Toronto that saw him go 3-for-6 with two home runs, seven RBI and two runs scored. He's been sensational at the plate thus far against the Blue Jays, driving in 10 runners through three games of a four-game series. And he's been an absolute stud for MLB DFS who have rostered him, returning over 6x value on FanDuel in three of his last four outings. Lock him in as one of the top overall MLB DFS plays on Thursday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.