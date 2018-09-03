MLB DFS: Mike Trout and best picks for September 3 FanDuel and DraftKings daily Fantasy baseball lineups

It's a loaded schedule of Major League action throughout Labor Day, but MLB DFS main slates are focusing on the five night games that begin at 7:07 p.m. ET. FanDuel is holding a $75,000 MLB Monday Rally, while DraftKings is holding a $175,000 Extra Inning that awards $50,000 to first place. Before you enter these or any other Labor Day MLB DFS tournaments, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.

On Sunday, McClure rostered Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson at $2,600 on FanDuel. The result? Anderson absolutely exploded for three hits, including a home run -- returning 33.9 points on FanDuel and 13x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For the Labor Day main slate, McClure loves Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun at $2,500 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.

Though his .225 average isn't impressive, he's an affordable power source because he has 18 home runs on the season, and hit a three-run home run over the weekend against the Astros. He's a top MLB DFS value pick you should be all over on Monday.

He's stacking him with superstar outfielder and teammate Mike Trout at $4,800 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings.

Trout (.306/31/63) is one of the top hitters in the entire league, and both he and Calhoun have a great chance to pile up big numbers at hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington on Monday.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

