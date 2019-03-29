MLB DFS: Mike Trout and top picks for March 29 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The 2019 MLB season began on Thursday and MLB DFS players saw some big-time run-production with the Cubs, Dodgers and Mariners all scoring 12 times each with the Phillies also getting to double-digits (10). There are eight games scheduled for Friday and three of those contests have over-under totals for runs scored of 8.5. With high-scoring matchups likely translating to huge offensive outputs, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your MLB DFS lineups. Tigers vs. Blue Jays, Cardinals vs. Brewers and Angels vs. Athletics will create a popular pool of players to choose from in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. With FanDuel hosting a $150k Friday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a $250K Medium Home Run that awards $50K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for MLB DFS players to make. But before you make set your MLB DFS roster, be sure to check out the MLB DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On MLB Opening Day, McClure recommended Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez. The result: Baez went 2-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and four RBI. Anybody who followed his advice got their season off to a nice start.

For Friday's MLB DFS slate, McClure is high on Angels OF Mike Trout at $4,800 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings. Trout is the game's most productive player and he just earned a whopping 12-year, $430 million extension from the Angels during the offseason to thwart the Phillies and Bryce Harper from going after him as a free agent next offseason. Now, the 27-year-old who already has a Rookie of the Year, two MVPs and seven All-Stars will continue to try to establish himself as one of the all-time greats.

On Friday, he gets a juicy matchup against expected Athletics starting pitcher Marco Estrada. In 15 career plate appearances against Estrada, Trout is slashing .308/.400/.769 with two home runs and an 1.169 OPS. Current Angels have a career .860 OPS against Estrada, so Trout should have lots of run-producing opportunities on Friday and he's a must for your MLB DFS lineups.

Another pick McClure loves: Cardinals SS Paul DeJong ($3,300 on FanDuel, $3,400 on DraftKings), who started fast last season with seven home runs in March/April.

DeJong is expected to go against Brewers starter Freddy Peralta on Friday. And while he doesn't have a ton of history against Peralta (one hit in five at-bats), he does have a solid reverse-platoon split to work with. DeJong has a .749 career OPS against lefties but a .807 career OPS against righties as a right-handed hitter and his power makes him a solid play on Friday against Milwaukee.

