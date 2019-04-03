MLB DFS: Mookie Betts and top picks for April 3 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

With seven games on the Wednesday MLB schedule with over-under totals for runs scored of 8.5 or higher, MLB DFS players should have plenty of options. The wind will be blowing out hard in Yankee Stadium as the Yankees take on the Tigers in a game where the total is a whopping 9.5. That will make players like Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Nick Castellanos popular picks in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings. But there's value to found in virtually every game on the schedule, and before setting your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 2, be sure to check out the top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Rays pitcher Blake Snell at $10,000 on FanDuel. The result: Snell allowed just two singles and issued one walk without allowing a run all while striking out 13 hitters over seven innings -- returning 70 points and 7x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day.

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Red Sox OF Mookie Betts at $4,700 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Coming off a 10.4-WAR season where he ascended into unassailable superstar status, Betts busted out with three hits on Opening Day, but has had just three hits in 23 at-bats since. However, we've seen enough from Betts to know that the quality of contact will rise and he'll also start to take more walks to improve his on-base numbers and give him a chance to utilize his speed. Only Mike Trout exceeds Betts' potential five-category production, and with this current mini-slump bringing his price down a touch, that's something you'll want to take advantage of before it's too late.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Wednesday includes targeting Carlos Correa at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings, as he is playing at hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington.

It's early in the season, but so far Correa is avoiding strikeouts and barreling the ball up well with a hard-hit contact rate of 40 percent. On Wednesday, he has a solid matchup against a left-hander who isn't particularly overpowering in Mike Minor.

Even while struggling through a back injury and the oddity of only hitting one home run against left-handed pitching in 2019 over 118 plate appearances, Correa had an OPS that was 93 points higher (.798 to .705) against lefties than righties. Considering Minor got tagged for six runs over 4.2 innings vs. the Cubs in his first start, Correa and the Astros seem like a solid bet on Wednesday.

