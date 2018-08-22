MLB DFS: Nolan Arenado and best picks for August 22 FanDuel and DraftKings daily Fantasy baseball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
MLB DFS players have plenty of opportunities to cash in on Wednesday, August 22, with a 10-game main slate that features big-name pitchers like Stephen Strasburg and Jon Lester. For the MLB DFS main slate that begins at 7:05 p.m. ET, FanDuel is hosting a $200,000 MLB Gladiator tournament, while DraftKings is hosting the $350,000 Turn Two. Before entering these or any other tournaments, you'll want to see the top MLB DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure.
He has almost $2 million in winnings and has been recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Tuesday, McClure called Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo his "top target" for a matchup with Detroit. The result: Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk -- returning almost 25 points on FanDuel and 6x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Wednesday's main slate, McClure loves Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado at $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings.
He's top-five in the National League in batting average (.309), home runs (30), RBIs (87) and OPS (.968), making him a player who needs to be in your lineups. Plus, he'll hit in the thin air of Coors Field, giving him mammoth upside.
McClure is stacking Arenado with outfielder Charlie Blackmon at $4,200 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings.
Blackmon leads the NL in runs scored (90) and also has 22 home runs this season. And both players have a favorable chance to go off against San Diego starter Jacob Nix, who was rocked in his last game, giving up five earned runs in less than a full inning.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
