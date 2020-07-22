Watch Now: 2020 MLB Pitching Outlook: Dodgers ( 1:13 )

Daily Fantasy baseball players will have to make adjustments all season as MLB adopts a shortened 60-game schedule. That's no different on 2020 MLB Opening Day on Thursday, as MLB DFS players will need to make the call on how long starting pitchers will go, which players will benefit from having a universal DH in place, and who will adjust well to empty ballparks. With big money on the line in MLB DFS tournaments like the Million Dollar Season Opener on DraftKings and $1 Million Opening Day Special on FanDuel, making the right MLB DFS picks can lead to big returns.

Are aces like Gerrit Cole or Max Scherzer worth targeting in your MLB DFS strategy for Opening Day if they can only stretch to four or five innings? And which big-name hitters should you build your 2020 Opening Day MLB DFS lineups around for Dodgers vs. Giants and Yankees vs. Nationals? Before finalizing your MLB DFS strategy for Opening Day, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy baseball picks, MLB DFS advice and projections from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season. Anybody who has followed him has seen some huge returns.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Opening Day 2020

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Opening Day is Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger at $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.

Bellinger made a successful run at the NL Most Valuable Player award in 2019, hitting .305/.406/.629 with 47 homers and 115 RBIs. Bellinger became only the sixth player in MLB history to hit at least .300 with 45-plus home runs at the age of 23 or younger. Bellinger's MLB DFS worth was unquestioned throughout the year, as he scored 121 runs and smacked 34 doubles. Bellinger's bat makes him a force, even at this price point, so lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Opening Day.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton ($2,600 on FanDuel, $3,800 on DraftKings). Eaton played his first full season since 2016 last year and returned to the level of productivity that can make him one of the reliable daily Fantasy baseball picks. He hit .279 with a .365 on-base percentage, while also adding 15 home runs and 15 steals.

His plate discipline was also improved last year, with a career-high 65 walks compared to 106 strikeouts, his lowest career full-season total. Eaton is also one of the players who benefits from the delayed start to the season. He was battling a sore hamstring in spring training, but the extra months off means he's considerably healthier. He's reached base four times in 13 career at-bats against opposing starter Gerrit Cole, so confidently lock Eaton in as one of your top 2020 Opening Day MLB DFS picks at an extremely affordable price.

