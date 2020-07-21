Watch Now: 2020 MLB Pitching Outlook: Dodgers ( 1:13 )

After months of delay and squabbling between owners and players, Thursday's 2020 MLB Opening Day includes eye-popping MLB DFS tournaments on DraftKings and FanDuel. The two-game slate features four of the league's premier teams, as the Yankees face the Nationals and the Giants take on the Dodgers. Locking in optimal MLB DFS picks in tournaments like the MLB Million Dollar Season Opener on DraftKings and $1M MLB Opening Day Special on FanDuel is critical to success.

With MVP-caliber players taking the field starting at 7:08 p.m. ET on Thursday, who can you trust as part of your 2020 Opening Day DFS picks? And which value sluggers should be in your lineup? Before finalizing your MLB DFS strategy for Opening Day, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy baseball picks, MLB DFS advice and projections from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season. Anybody who has followed him has seen some huge returns.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Opening Day is Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger at $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.

Bellinger made a successful run at the NL Most Valuable Player award in 2019, hitting .305/.406/.629 with 47 homers and 115 RBIs. Bellinger became only the sixth player in MLB history to hit at least .300 with 45-plus home runs at the age of 23 or younger. Bellinger's MLB DFS worth was unquestioned throughout the year, as he scored 121 runs and smacked 34 doubles. Bellinger's bat makes him a force, even at this price point, so lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Opening Day.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton ($2,600 on FanDuel, $3,800 on DraftKings), a value pick who's coming off a career-best mark of 15 home runs in 2019. Eaton was injury-plagued for his first two seasons in Washington, but appeared in 151 games in 2019 and posted a .279/.365/.428 slash line.

Eaton also proved to be lethal on the base paths last season. In fact, he recorded 15 stolen bases, which makes him a valuable asset in daily Fantasy baseball. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Opening Day.

