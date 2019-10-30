MLB DFS: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineups for 2019 World Series Game 7

The 2019 World Series comes down to a decisive Game 7 after the Nationals took Game 6 by a final score of 7-2 on Tuesday. For MLB DFS players, that means one last night to enter tournaments, cash games, and 50-50s on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer warmed up in the bullpen but wasn't needed in the win, so he'll be on the mound on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Astros will be sending six-time All-Star Zack Greinke to the bump. With plenty at stake in MLB DFS tournaments, submitting the optimal lineup means targeting the right individual matchups in World Series Game 7. Greinke has a 5.30 ERA this postseason, while Scherzer has a 2.16 ERA in the 2019 MLB Playoffs, but if Scherzer's pitches are impacted at all by recurring muscle spasms, it could be a game-changer. So before you make your World Series DFS picks, see the optimal MLB DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his daily Fantasy sports career and can help you find the top Astros vs. Nationals DFS picks.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel. The contact specialist showed improved power during the regular season, slugging 31 home runs despite a previous career-high of just 18. Gurriel slashed .298/.343/.541 on the season and was particularly effective against right-handed pitching.

Gurriel hit 24 of his 31 home runs against righties and posted a .916 OPS against them. In Scherzer's first start in Game 1, Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and was 2-for-3 off Scherzer. That should give him plenty of confidence against the Nationals' ace at home on Wednesday night.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Wednesday also involves rostering Nationals shortstop Trea Turner. The five-year veteran has helped the Nationals to within one victory of their first world championship with consistent offense ever since he returned from a broken finger in May. Turner has four doubles and 10 runs scored in the Nationals' postseason march, and went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Game 6.

