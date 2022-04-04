The 2022 MLB season will begin on Thursday and several teams have already named their starting pitchers for MLB Opening Day. Gerrit Cole will be taking the bump for the Yankees as they start their season off with a grudge match against the Red Sox. As one of the game's premier power pitchers, Cole will be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups. As will Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who won the 2021 NL Cy Young award after posting a 2.34 ERA with 234 strikeouts over 167 innings last season.

But starting pitching is only part of the equation in MLB daily Fantasy, and with nine games scheduled for Opening Day 2022, there are upper-echelon options at every position.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

Now, with the 2022 MLB season nearing its beginning, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Opening Day on Thursday, April 7.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for MLB Opening Day is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft was sent to rookie ball after signing for nearly $8 million and produced somewhat lackluster numbers. However, the underlying data seemed to indicate that Witt still had plenty of raw power and hit tool to tap into to go along with his impressive speed.

However, with the 2020 minor league season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, we didn't get to see Witt's progress and he came into the 2021 season as a bit of an unknown. The Royals saw fit to start him in double-A and he delivered with a .939 OPS over 61 games before being promoted to triple-A, where he had a .933 OPS over 63 games. Witt combined to hit 33 home runs and steal 29 bases between his two stops, and he is expected to make Kansas City's Opening Day roster, where his power and speed make him an intriguing MLB DFS option.

Another player McClure likes for Thursday's season opener is Angels outfielder Mike Trout. The three-time MVP and nine-time MLB All-Star only played 36 games last season because of a calf injury, but he looked like the same old Trout in what little we saw of him, posting a 1.090 OPS with eight home runs and 18 RBI.

Now he'll return to the top of the Angels' order and he's still in the middle of his prime at 30. With more wary MLB DFS players concerned over how he'll rebound from missing 126 games last season, early in the season might be the best time to capitalize on the future Hall-of-Famer with the 1.002 career OPS (11th-best in history). Trout and the Angels will take on the Astros on MLB Opening Day and he was on base in half of his 20 plate appearances with two home runs against Houston last season.

