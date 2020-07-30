Watch Now: Dodgers Pitcher Joe Kelly Suspended 8 Games After Tuesday's Fallout ( 1:38 )

Mike Trout has been either first or second in AL MVP voting in seven of his eight seasons in the MLB and now he's hitting in the middle of one of the best lineups the Angels have had since he broke through in 2012. Trout hits after red-hot David Fletcher and before free-agent signing Anthony Rendon, and all three right handers are likely to be included in a lot of MLB DFS stacks on Thursday as they take on Mariners left-handed starter Marco Gonzales.

The 28-year-old pitcher gave up a .799 OPS to opposing hitters on the road last season and Fletcher, Trout and Rendon all have at least a 1.031 OPS against Gonzales. That will make that trio popular options in the MLB DFS player pool for Thursday, but affording them in your MLB DFS lineups means that you'll also have to find value further down the MLB DFS price list. Before finalizing your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure identified Mitch Moreland as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Moreland went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. That performance returned over 25 points and almost 9x value on FanDuel. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Thursday, July 30, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 30

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Mets first baseman Pete Alonso at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. The 2019 NL Rookie of the Year got off to a slow start this season, but he had a breakthrough performance on Wednesday against the Red Sox. Alonso went 4-for-4 against Boston pitching and also reached base a fifth time when he was hit by a pitch.

That performance alone raised his season average from .100 to .250 and his OPS from .432 to .708. McClure loves Alonso's matchup against Red Sox starter Martin Perez, who was tagged in his first appearance of the year against the Orioles and comes into this matchup 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA, making Alonso one of the must-roster MLB DFS picks on Thursday's slate.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $4,900 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. After two days off while the Yankees were waiting on the Phillies to test after being in contact with the Marlins during the opening weekend of the season, Judge went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored against the Orioles on Wednesday.

The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year is healthy for the first time since that rookie season where he hit 52 home runs. His splits are virtually identical against right-handed and left-handed pitching (.946 OPS vs. .962 OPS) so you can start him confidently regardless of who is on the mound. On Thursday, the Orioles will send John Means to the bump and Judge has four career RBIs in just nine plate appearances against Means.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 30

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.