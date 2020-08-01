Watch Now: Mike Trout Takes Paternity Leave from Angels ( 1:54 )

The 2020 MLB season has already faced some serious challenges with the Marlins, Phillies and Cardinals all having games postponed because of the coronavirus. However, the season continues on Saturday and MLB daily Fantasy players will have some intriguing pitching options at their disposal as they craft their MLB DFS lineups. Zack Greinke, Tyler Glasnow and Carlos Carrasco are all scheduled to start and they'll be popular options in the MLB DFS player pool.

Meanwhile, Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka will be making his 2020 debut after suffering a concussion earlier in the summer, but he'll have a tall task against a Red Sox squad that he had a 24.75 ERA against in 2019. Can Tanaka keep the Yankees (5-1) rolling and provide sneaky value or is he a player to avoid against a lineup that has had his number? Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to see the top picks, MLB DFS advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure identified Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu as one of his top picks. The result: LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a run scored. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 1

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks at $4,200 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. After a breakout season in 2018 where he hit 27 home runs and stole 11 bases, Hicks only managed to play in 59 games in 2019 and he might have missed MLB Opening Day with an elbow injury had it gone off as originally scheduled.

However, Hicks was able to get healthy during the coronavirus stoppage and he's played in all six Yankees games so far this season. He hit a two-run home run against the Orioles on Wednesday after two unscheduled days off when they were supposed to be playing the Phillies. Now he'll take on a Red Sox squad who he had a .889 OPS against during his big 2018 campaign.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The centerpiece of the Chris Sale trade finally broke out in 2019 with a .315/.367/.548 slash line with 25 home runs, 79 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

He's off to a smooth start in 2020 as well despite missing most of MLB Summer Camp after testing positive for COVID-19. Moncada is 7-for-24 with a home run and two doubles so far this season and he'll get to hit from his preferred left side as he takes on Royals right-hander Ronald Bolanos on Saturday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 1

