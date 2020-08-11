Watch Now: GEICO 15: Indians Send Zach Plesac Back To Cleveland ( 2:02 )

Through the first few weeks of the 2020 MLB season, there have been familiar faces like Angels superstar Mike Trout and Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon carrying their respective franchises with big numbers. Trout is sixth in the MLB in OPS (1.124) while Blackmon leads the league in batting average (.484), OBP (.514) and OPS (1.217). That's made them fixtures in the MLB DFS player pool on a nightly basis.

Meanwhile, talented youngsters like Fernando Tatis Jr. and David Fletcher have taken their games to another level to earn their way into MLB DFS lineups on a regular basis. Tatis is tied for the MLB lead along with Aaron Judge with eight home runs. He also leads the league in slugging (.776), while Fletcher has raised his OPS from last season by over 150 points so far to .894. Before making any MLB DFS picks on Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, projections and stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure was high on Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. The result: Story went 1-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on their way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 11

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. After back-to-back 20-20 seasons with the Pirates, Marte was traded to the Diamondbacks during the offseason and he's adjusted to his new surroundings quickly.

Marte is slashing .327/.422/.473 through 16 games and he's had five multi-hit games already in 2020. Marte hasn't flashed his power and speed as often as he'd like thus far with one home run and two stolen bases. But he is 5-for-10 against left-handed pitching so far this year and he'll take on Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland on Tuesday night.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rockies outfielder David Dahl ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Dahl and the Rockies will be at home against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, and that's always an added benefit to MLB daily Fantasy owners with the thin air at Coors Field making it one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league.

Dahl's .954 OPS at home throughout his career is a staggering 229-point jump from what it is on the road (.725) and even though he's struggled generally in 2020 (.559 OPS), he's a good bet to reverse that soon. Though Dahl hasn't had an at-bat against expected Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen yet, the Rockies are hitting .435 against him as a team and that means Dahl will be well-protected in the lineup on Tuesday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 11

