Watch Now: Time to Schein: Alex Cintron and Ramon Laureano suspended after brawl at Oakland ( 1:20 )

With batters hitting just .233 as a whole entering Wednesday's action, MLB daily Fantasy players have been looking to isolate power and seek out friendly matchups as they set their MLB DFS lineups in 2020. After starting his season with 17 strikeouts in his first 33 at-bats, Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. was getting into the groove as he's hit four home runs and driven in nine runs since the start of August.

Unfortunately, a wrist injury forced Acuna to be pulled from the lineup late on Tuesday and it appears it may take him out of the MLB DFS player pool again on Wednesday against the Yankees. With the Cardinals vs. Pirates already postponed and several day games to shallow out the MLB DFS player pool, owners will have to search high and low for value on Wednesday in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. Before making any MLB DFS picks on Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, projections and stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Tuesday, McClure was high on Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker. The result: Walker went 2-for-3 and hit his first home run of the season. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Wednesday, Aug. 12, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 12

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Rays outfielder Austin Meadows at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The former top prospect for the Pirates broke through in a big way last season, making the MLB All-Star team and eventually finishing with 33 home runs, 89 RBI and 12 stolen bases while slashing .291/.364/.558.

Meadows began the season on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus, but he has since returned to the Rays lineup. After a 2-for-13 start, Meadows has gone 5-for-16 with three doubles in his last four games and he's reached base safely in all four of those contests. Meadows and the Rays will take on Red Sox starter Zack Godley on Wednesday, and Meadows is 2-for-3 off Godley in his career.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,300 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). At 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, Judge's power has been readily apparent since he stormed into the league with 52 home runs during his Rookie of the Year season in 2017.

So far in 2020, he's been healthy and has used an improved average launch angle (19 degrees up from 11.2 in 2019) to hit nine home runs and drive in 20 runs in his first 17 games. Both those figures lead the league and he has a staggering 1.754 OPS in five games at Yankee Stadium so far this season. He'll be at home on Wednesday against the Braves as they send 22-year-old Huascar Ynoa to the mound for his second start.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 12

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.