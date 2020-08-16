Watch Now: Takeaways From Charlie Blackmon's Incredible Start ( 1:26 )

Identifying the right starting pitching selections is one of the first steps to putting together profitable MLB DFS lineups on a consistent basis. And on Sunday, there are a number of high-level options including Max Scherzer, Zack Wheeler, Luis Castillo and Dallas Keuchel all scheduled to pitch. Keuchel has looked sharp after signing with the White Sox this past offseason. He hasn't given up more than three earned runs in any start this season, and the former AL Cy Young winner has a 3.04 ERA.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray has struggled with a 10.59 ERA so far this season. But could he be a value in the MLB DFS player pool with his price dropping and three consecutive seasons of striking out at least 12 batters per nine innings under his belt? Before making any MLB DFS picks on Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, projections and stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure had Reds starter Sonny Gray at the top of his pitching rankings. The result: Gray struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings and gave up just one earned run. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. The 29-year old loves hitting at home in Coors Field and he's posting big numbers in the thin air of Denver yet again this season. All six of his home runs have come at Coors Field and he's hitting .326 at home compared to just .148 on the road thus far in 2020.

McClure loves him as a building block for MLB DFS lineups on Sunday as he takes on the Rangers in Denver. Texas is projected to start lefty Kolby Allard, and Arenado is hitting .304 against left-handed pitching this season. This matchup plays to his strengths, making him one of the must-roster MLB DFS picks for Sunday's slate.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton. He got off to a tremendous start in his series against Baltimore, going 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs on Friday. And Eaton has been extremely comfortable hitting at Camden Yards this season with a .333 average and an OPS of .956 at the Orioles' home stadium, where he's playing on Sunday.

Despite that success, Eaton is way down the MLB DFS price list for Sunday. He's one of the better values in the MLB DFS player pool for this slate, so confidently include him in your lineups.

