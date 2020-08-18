Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Yankees hit more HOME RUNS in Red Sox SWEEP! ( 7:27 )

The 2020 MLB season continues on Tuesday and MLB daily Fantasy players should have a wide variety of options for MLB DFS stacks with six games on the schedule currently listed with totals of 9.5 or higher, according to William Hill. Phillies starter Zach Eflin and Red Sox starter Zack Godley will go head-to-head with the night's highest total of 11 and that will make stars like Bryce Harper, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and J.T. Realmuto popular options for MLB DFS lineups.

Meanwhile, the Nationals and Braves game at 7:10 p.m. ET has a total of 10 as the Nationals turn to Austin Voth and the Braves give long-reliever Josh Tomlin a start. Juan Soto is among the most expensive options for MLB DFS player pools on both FanDuel and DraftKings, but affording his hot bat will require that you find plenty of value further down the MLB DFS price list.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure recommended Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz. The result: Cruz went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 18

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez at $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. After earning his way into Cleveland's lineup in 2016 and then making his first MLB All-Star appearance in 2017, Ramirez made himself a household name in 2018 with a 30-30 season (39 home runs and 34 stolen bases).

After a slightly down year in 2019 (.806 OPS), Ramirez is raking once again in 2020. He's slashing .277/.371/.542 with five home runs and 18 RBI. The switch-hitter will bat from his preferred left side on Tuesday as the Indians take on Pirates starter JT Brubaker. The 26-year-old rookie only last three innings and gave up three runs and a homer to the Twins in his only other start.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo ($3,400 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). After going 3-for-4 in his Red Sox debut on MLB Opening Day, Verdugo went on a 3-for-22 slump, but he's turned it around in a big way over the last couple weeks.

Verdugo has a .974 OPS in his last 15 games with five home runs and nine RBIs and he enters Tuesday on an eight-game hitting streak. Verdugo and the Red Sox will take on Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees on Tuesday and Red Sox hitters have a .928 career OPS against Tanaka. Verdugo only has one at-bat (0-for-1) against Tanaka but the left-handed hitter has a .984 OPS against right-handed pitching this year.

