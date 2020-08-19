Watch Now: Fernando Tatis Jr. vs Baseball's Unwritten Rules ( 3:15 )

Every MLB team is in action on Wednesday, with the Reds and Royals playing a doubleheader, as part of a massive 17-game schedule. That means the MLB DFS player pool is as full as it has been all season, with the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., Charlie Blackmon and Mike Trout among the standout players. Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole and Lance Lynn are among the highest priced pitchers entering Wednesday's action. So who should you select when making MLB DFS lineups for MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

If you spend big on players like Tatis and Cole, you might have to cut corners with position players to fill out those MLB DFS rosters. Identifying strong matchups and hidden value in affordable MLB DFS stacks is key to winning big money. Before making any MLB DFS picks on Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, projections and stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Tuesday, McClure had Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo in his lineups. The result: Verdugo doubled and scored twice. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Wednesday, Aug. 19, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 19

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Reddick is hitting .266 this season with one home run and seven RBIs. Those numbers are pedestrian, but Reddick is in the top 20 in OPS at .738.

Another reason McClure likes Reddick in a road matchup Wednesday at Colorado is how Reddick is swinging the bat away from Minute Maid Park. Reddick's average jumps almost 50 points when the Astros are on the road, and Reddick is in line for a monster night in hitter-friendly Coors Field. With the Astros riding a six-game winning streak and enjoying the mile-high air of Colorado, McClure likes Reddick in all MLB DFS formats on Wednesday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy on Wednesday involves rostering Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz at $5,300 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. The 40-year-old Dominican has bashed eight home runs already this season for Minnesota, and his 23 RBIs are tied for third in the majors.

Cruz absolutely dominates left-handers, one of whom Milwaukee is starting Wednesday in Brett Anderson (0-2, 4.91 ERA). Against southpaws this season, Cruz is hitting .444 with four homers, a 1.167 slugging percentage and a 1.690 OPS. Combine that with Cruz's torrid week, in which he is hitting .368 with four homers and seven RBIs, and McClure sees big value in the Twins DH against the Brewers.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 19

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.