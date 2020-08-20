Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: "Who's ready for Rays-Yanks ALCS!?" ( 6:37 )

Thursday in Major League Baseball sees 14 games on the schedule, which means 28 teams make up the MLB DFS player pool. Top-line starting pitchers like Cleveland's Shane Bieber and Cincinnati's Sonny Gray will be in search of an MLB-best fifth victory, Bieber and the Indians take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:05 p.m. ET, and Gray and the Reds face Adam Wainwright (2-0, 1.64 ERA) and the St. Louis Cardinals in a stellar matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET.

But are Bieber, Gray or Wainwright smart MLB DFS picks Thursday? Or should you look elsewhere for value when making MLB DFS lineups for MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before making any MLB DFS picks on Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, projections and stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Wednesday, McClure had Astros outfielder George Springer in his lineups. The result: Springer, doubled, homered and scored twice. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Thursday, Aug. 20, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 20

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Betts is hitting .306 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs so far in 2020. The nine homers rank third in MLB, and Betts is sporting a 1.023 OPS.

Betts doubled and scored a run Wednesday against the Mariners, the third time he has scored against Seattle so far in their series. Betts has another opportunity to feast on Seattle and left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.28 ERA) on the road Thursday, where Betts is hitting .357 with a .714 slugging percentage and a 1.152 OPS.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Thursday involves taking San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer at $3,500 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Hosmer is hitting .231 with four home runs and 13 RBIs so far in 2020, but he has been on quite a tear recently. Hosmer has homered three times, driven in five runs and scored six times in the past seven games.

Hosmer and the red-hot Padres are on a three-game winning streak and are four games back of the Dodgers in the NL West. They get the Rangers again Thursday at Petco Park, where Hosmer is hitting 55 points over his season average, a slugging percentage 143 points over his season total and a 1.018 OPS. McClure likes Hosmer's matchup against Texas starter Kyle Gibson (1-2, 3.74 ERA) on Thursday, and recommends Hosmer for all MLB DFS formats.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 20

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.