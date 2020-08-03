Watch Now: Cespedes, Cain Opt Out-Who Should We Eye? ( 0:57 )

Eight games are on the MLB DFS main slate on Monday, Aug. 3, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Dodgers vs. Padres is one of the marquee matchups on Monday, but MLB DFS players need to take a deep look at all eight games to find value for their MLB DFS lineups. Christian Yelich, Trevor Story, Giancarlo Stanton and Charlie Blackmon are among the most expensive MLB DFS options, while Jacob DeGrom and Gerrit Cole are the highest priced pitchers entering Monday night's action.

Before entering an MLB DFS tournament like the $300K MLB Monster on FanDuel or the $400K Relay Throw on DraftKings, first check in with DFS millionaire Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top MLB DFS advice, stacks and strategy can help your lineup separate from the pack on Monday.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Sunday, McClure was high on Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy. The result: Murphy recorded his first home run of the season and finished with four hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Monday, Aug. 3, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 3

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz at $4,500 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. McClure believes Cruz is undervalued on Monday, which will allow you to load your MLB DFS roster with big-time playmakers.

The 40-year-old DH refuses to show any signs of aging. In fact, Cruz has already recorded three homers, 12 RBIs and eight runs scored through his first nine games of the season. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Monday's MLB DFS slate.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rockies infielder Nolan Arenado at $5,500 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Arenado has recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven games, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Monday against the Giants, who have a team ERA of 5.26, which ranks 25th in the league. Lock Arenado in as one of the top overall MLB DFS plays.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 3

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.