Choosing the right starting pitcher is critical in daily Fantasy baseball, and there will be several options worth consideration on Friday night as you fill out your MLB DFS lineups. Indians starter Aaron Civale struck out nine in his first start against the White Sox on July 28 and he'll have them again on Friday. Meanwhile, Astros starter Zack Greinke will be back on the mound after retiring the first 16 batters he faced in his last start.

Greinke will take on the Athletics on Friday and both he and Civale will be popular options in the MLB DFS player pool. However, players will also have talented youngsters like Julio Urias, Dylan Cease and Griffin Canning at their disposal for MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. But before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out DFS millionaire Mike McClure's MLB DFS advice, stacks and optimal strategy.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Thursday, McClure was high on Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco. The result: Carrasco allowed just one hit and struck out eight over six innings against the Reds. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 7

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Angels outfielder Mike Trout at $5,900 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. The perennial MVP candidate is off to a strong start in the truncated 2020 MLB season, hitting .303 with four home runs and nine RBIs. And those totals include missing a few games for paternity leave.

Trout homered in his first game back on Tuesday against the Mariners, and then added two more home runs Wednesday against Seattle. The Angels' road trip continues at Texas on Friday, a team Trout owned last year to the tune of 11 home runs, 19 RBIs and 20 runs scored. He's a strong choice for your MLB DFS picks on Friday.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Trout with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. He is $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings. Ohtani got off to a slow start this season, but he had a strong return from a brief stint on the injured list (forearm) on Thursday, hitting a home run and scoring twice.

McClure loves this matchup for both Trout and Ohtani against Rangers starter Jordan Lyles, who is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA through two appearances thus far in 2020. Lyles also had a 5.36 ERA in 2019 while he was with the Pirates, so this is one of the MLB DFS stacks you can build lineups around on Friday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 7

