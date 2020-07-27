Watch Now: Verlander Out With Forearm Injury ( 1:16 )

The first full week of the 2020 MLB schedule gets underway on Monday, and there are plenty of opportunities for daily Fantasy baseball players to cash in. For Monday's MLB DFS slate, DraftKings is running a $1M Mega Perfect Game tournament, while FanDuel has a $400K MLB Rally. Building winning MLB DFS lineups for these contests or any others means extracting the most value possible from your MLB DFS picks.

Should you build your daily Fantasy baseball lineups around Chicago Cubs sluggers Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo as they play at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati? And which low-priced options need to be part of your MLB DFS strategy? Before finalizing any rosters for Monday, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy baseball picks, advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Sunday, McClure put Reds starter Trevor Bauer No. 2 in his pitcher rankings. The result: Bauer threw 6.1 strong innings, giving up just two hits, one run and striking out 13. That performance returning almost 60 points and over 6x value on FanDuel. Anybody who build their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Astros outfielder Michael Brantley at $3,300 on FanDuel and DraftKings. The 33-year old veteran is off to a sizzling start this season, hitting .417 with a home run and five RBIs through three games. He appears well on his way to building off of his extremely successful first season in Houston last year when he hit .311 with 22 home runs.

McClure is high on Brantley's value as he takes on the Mariners and starter Kendall Graveman. He last pitched in 2018 and had a sky-high 7.60 ERA that season. This a juicy matchup for a hitter who is off to a hot start, so take advantage of his undervalued price and get him in your MLB DFS lineups for Monday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings. Moreland hit a home run over the weekend, and McClure loves this spot for him as he takes on the Mets and righty Michael Wacha.

Moreland, a lefty, crushed right-handed pitching last year, slugging .549 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs. Wacha, who came to the Mets from the Cardinals in the offseason, had one of his worst years in 2019 with a 6-7 record and a 4.76 ERA. Moreland is significantly cheaper than first basemen like Josh Bell, Jose Abreu and Mike Ford, making him a strong pick for your daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

