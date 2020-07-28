Watch Now: How The COVID-19 Crisis Is Impacting Major League Baseball ( 2:20 )

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz is coming off arguably the best statistical season of his career after posting a career-high OPS of 1.031 in 2019. Now at age 40, he's showing now signs of slowing down. In the first three games of the season, Cruz is 7-for-13 with three home runs, two doubles and 10 RBIs. On Tuesday, he and the Twins will be back in action against the St. Louis Cardinals as Carlos Martinez makes his first start in two years, and Cruz will be one of the more popular options in the MLB DFS player pool.

However, Cruz has never faced Martinez before and he's one of the more expensive players available for MLB DFS lineups at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. So can you trust Cruz to stay hot at that price? And where can you find value to be able to afford him and other high-priced talent as you make your Tuesday MLB DFS picks? Be sure to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you setting your own MLB DFS rosters for Tuesday.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure identified Mitch Moreland as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Moreland went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. That performance returned over 25 points and almost 9x value on FanDuel. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 28

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez at $4,100 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings. Martinez has hit 124 home runs with 339 RBI in the last three seasons alone and he's 5-for-16 with two doubles and three RBIs early in 2020.

With game-time temperatures in the mid-80s, moderate humidity and the wind blowing out to left field in Fenway Park on Tuesday night, Martinez should get plenty of carry as a right-handed hitter. The Mets will start left-hander David Peterson, and Martinez had a whopping 1.381 OPS against lefties in 2019.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday also includes rostering Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain at $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings. The 34-year old veteran was 2-for-5 with an RBI on Monday and is hitting .333 on the season thus far.

He'll look to build on those numbers against lefty Derek Holland and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Holland had a sky-high 6.08 ERA last year as he split time with the Cubs and Giants. Cain generally hits left-handed pitching better, recording a higher average (.264), on-base percentage (.326) and slugging percentage (.421) in 2019 against them compared to against righties. With a reasonable price and a great track record against lefties, Cain is a strong choice for your MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 28

