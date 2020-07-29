Watch Now: How The COVID-19 Crisis Is Impacting Major League Baseball ( 2:20 )

It took multiple months after the coronavirus pandemic shut down baseball for owners and players to agree on how to resume the season. While there continue to be bumps in the road, we've already seen impressive performances in the early portion of a truncated 60-game MLB schedule, making for plenty of excitement in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games. The Twins picked up right where they left off a year ago with 33 runs in their first four games on their way to a 3-1 start, but should you target Minnesota's players with your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday?

Nelson Cruz, Jake Cave, Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson all have an OPS of .850 or higher and will continue to be popular options in the MLB DFS player pool. The Twins will take on Cardinals right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon on Wednesday, which should create an attractive matchup for Twins lefties like Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Luis Arraez. Be sure to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you setting your own MLB DFS rosters for Wednesday.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure identified Mitch Moreland as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Moreland went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. That performance returned over 25 points and almost 9x value on FanDuel. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera at $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,000 on DraftKings. Cabrera is one of the top hitters of his generation and even though his production has fallen off in the last three seasons, he's still capable of irritating opposing pitchers in the middle of Detroit's lineup.

That's particularly true of left-handed pitchers, whom Cabrera posted a .971 OPS against in 2019. The Tigers will take on the Royals on Wednesday and Kansas City will send Danny Duffy to the mound. Cabrera has a .375 lifetime OBP against Duffy in 54 plate appearances. In a Tigers offense that has already hit 10 home runs in five games this season, he could give daily Fantasy baseball players plenty of value.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Twins outfielder Max Kepler at $3,000 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings. Kepler is coming off a career-high 36 home runs in 2019 and began the season by hitting the first pitch he saw off White Sox ace Lucas Giolito into the right field seats at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Kepler added another home run off Giolito in the second inning of Minnesota's Opening Day win over Chicago and hits at the top of a dynamic Twins offense against right-handed pitching. The Twins will take on the Cardinals on Wednesday, and St. Louis is sending Daniel Ponce de Leon to the mound, which gives Kepler another favorable lefty-righty matchup.

