Watch Now: Mike Trout Takes Paternity Leave from Angels ( 1:54 )

A historic rivalry is set to renew on Friday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. ET. MLB DFS players will certainly be tuning in to baseball's fiercest rivalry as a number of proven playmakers are set to take the field. Giancarlo Stanton, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Aaron Judge and J.D. Martinez will certainly be popular MLB DFS picks, but building winning MLB DFS lineups will require players to take a look at all 12 games on Friday's MLB DFS slate.

Whether it's an outfielder who has a favorable matchup against a struggling pitcher, or a pitcher who's capable of putting up a monster stat line, finding the right MLB DFS value picks is key. Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to see the top picks, MLB DFS advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Thursday, McClure identified Yankees outfielder Judge as one of his top picks. The result: Judge went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. He also scored two runs and that performance returned over 30 points on FanDuel. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Friday, July 31, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 31

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu at $4,100 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. LeMahieu is making quite the impression in his second season in New York. The 10-year veteran missed a large portion of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19, though he missed just one regular season game. The 32-year-old has been sensational in the leadoff spot for the Yankees, recording seven hits, three RBI, three runs scored and one home run in his first four games.

Now, LeMahieu will get a great matchup against Red Sox starter Ryan Weber on Friday night. Weber struggled mightily in his first start of the season, giving up six hits, six runs, three walks and two home runs in just 3.2 innings. Weber made 18 appearances in his first season with the Red Sox last year, recording a 5.09 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 40.2 innings, making LeMahieu one of the must-roster MLB DFS picks on Friday's slate.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros outfielder Michael Brantley at $2,800 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Brantley enters Friday's matchup against the Angels having recorded a hit in every single game this season. He's recorded multi-hit games in three of his last four outings, and he'll look to exploit a matchup against Angles starter Matt Andriese, who's set to make his first start since 2018. Lock him in as one of the top MLB DFS picks for Friday night and look for a big return.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 31

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.