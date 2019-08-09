MLB DFS: Rafael Devers and top August 9 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The 2019 MLB season rolls on Friday and there will be a full 15-game slate of action with high-scoring trends expected to continue. There are currently six games with over-under run totals of 10 or higher, including an Angels vs. Red Sox matchup where the total is a whopping 12. The first-pitch forecast in Boston is 80 degrees and clear with a solid breeze blowing out to right field. The Angels will go with Jaime Barria while the Red Sox are starting Brian Johnson, creating huge opportunities to rack up big scores in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings with sluggers like Mike Trout, Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez. They'll all be popular additions in MLB DFS lineups on Friday, but finding less expensive talent to balance your roster out is also key. That's why you'll want to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy, lineups and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you make your Friday MLB DFS picks.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Thursday, he was all over Gio Urshela at $3,500 on FanDuel. The result: Urshela went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI -- returning over 50 points and nearly 15x value. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on Friday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers at $4,400 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings. After a disappointing first full season in the majors, Devers is starting to realize his full potential by absolutely demolishing right-handed pitching. Devers has hit .336 against righties with 17 home runs while posting an OPS of 1.002. On Friday, Devers gets an extremely matchup against Barria, who enters the game with a 6.35 ERA. Devers has only faced Barria twice in his career, but he's already got a home run off him and you'll want him in your MLB DFS lineups for tonight.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien ($3,800 on FanDuel, $15,600 on DraftKings for the early-game action), who is on a six-game hitting streak with multiple hits in five of those contests. Semien is having his best offensive season to date, with 19 home runs and 55 RBI while slashing .278/.364/.481. He continues to also add the occasional threat of a stolen base with six swipes on the year. Semien will be matched up with White Sox starter Ross Detwiler on Friday, who enters the game with a 5.72 ERA and who Semien is 3-for-4 against lifetime.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday.

