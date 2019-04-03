MLB DFS: Rafael Devers and top picks for April 3 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have plenty of games to sort through on the Wednesday, April 3, MLB schedule with games getting underway through the day and a strong main slate that begins at 7:05 p.m. ET and features matchups such as Cubs vs. Braves at 7:20 p.m. ET and Red Sox vs. Athletics at 10:07 p.m. ET. Before locking in a lineup for an MLB DFS tournament such as the $100K Wednesday MLB Rally on FanDuel or the $200K Relay Throw on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and he's studied every matchup and has revealed his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice over at SportsLine.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Rays pitcher Blake Snell at $10,000 on FanDuel. The result: Snell allowed just two singles and issued one walk without allowing a run all while striking out 13 hitters over seven innings -- returning 70 points and 7x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day.

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Red Sox OF Mookie Betts at $4,700 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Coming off a 10.4-WAR season where he ascended into unassailable superstar status, Betts busted out with three hits on Opening Day, but has had just three hits in 23 at-bats since. However, we've seen enough from Betts to know that the quality of contact will rise and he'll also start to take more walks to improve his on-base numbers and give him a chance to utilize his speed. Only Mike Trout exceeds Betts' potential five-category production, and with this current mini-slump bringing his price down a touch, that's something you'll want to take advantage of before it's too late.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Wednesday includes stacking Betts with third baseman Rafael Devers at $3,300 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings. It's been a strong start to the 2019 MLB season for the 22-year old as he's reached safely in all six games thus far and has recorded at least one hit in five of those matchups.

The power numbers haven't come yet, but he's scored four times and is regularly getting on base, meaning he'll have a chance to pile up value for DFS players in a hurry. In fact, he's already returned at least 4x on FanDuel three times this season. He's one of the MLB DFS value picks you should be all over on Wednesday as he and the Red Sox take on Marco Estrada, who had a 5.64 ERA in 2018.

McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. The pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.