MLB DFS: Rougned Odor and top picks for August 16 FanDuel and DraftKings Daily Fantasy baseball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
MLB DFS players have plenty of options on Thursday, August 16, with eight games on the main slate and tournaments like the $200,000 MLB Superstar on FanDuel and $300,000 Turn Two on DraftKings. Pitchers like Jon Gray and Tanner Roark are in action, so before you lock in your MLB DFS picks, you need to see what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. He has almost $2 million in winnings and has been recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.
On Wednesday, McClure rostered Orioles second baseman Jonathan Villar at $2,600 on FanDuel. The result: He exploded with a pair of hits, including a home run, and scored twice -- returning 31.4 points on FanDuel and over 12x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Thursday's main MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor at $3,500 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.
Odor has been red-hot this summer. He's hit over .300 in July and August and has 10 home runs and 26 RBIs during that span. His price, however, remains affordable, so be sure to put him in your MLB DFS lineups on Thursday and watch the points rain down in multiple stat categories.
He's stacking him with outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, who is $3,300 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.
Choo is hitting .279 on the season with 20 home runs, and both players have a chance to go off for big numbers on Thursday because the Angels are being forced to start relief pitcher Taylor Cole.
He's only expected to pitch a few innings, so the bullpen will have to cover most of the game, making this a unique opportunity for the Rangers to wear down this staff.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
