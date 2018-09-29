MLB DFS: Ryan Braun and best picks for September 29 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

With just two days left in the MLB regular season and the MLB playoffs right around the corner, there are nine games on the MLB DFS main slate beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET on Saturday. DraftKings is hosting a $100,000 Switch Hitter, while FanDuel is featuring a $60,000 MLB Monster for action on Saturday, Sept. 29. And before entering these or any other MLB DFS tournaments, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS professional with almost $2 million in career winnings and a top-notch predictive model that helps him find the top MLB DFS picks every day.

McClure is at his best when it comes to MLB, having been recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player. He's won huge this year thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure rostered Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte at just $3,000 on FanDuel. The result? Inciarte went 2-for-5 with a walk, a run and an RBI -- returning almost 16 points and over 5x value for owners. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Saturday's main slate, McClure loves Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun at $3,000 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings. Braun has gone off for some huge numbers recently, including over 40 points on FanDuel in two of his last three games. Lock him in as a top MLB DFS pick for Saturday.

Another pick he's all over: Rockies outfielder David Dahl at $4,000 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings, who has a nice matchup against the Nationals in the thin air of Coors Field.

McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points, and he comes at an extremely affordable price. This pick could be the difference between cashing in or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.