MLB DFS: Ryan Braun and top picks for May 5 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

It's a loaded Cinco de Mayo MLB lineup with all 30 teams set to be in action on Sunday, May 5. The first pitch of the day comes at 1 p.m. ET when the Tigers and Royals meet up and the action extends well into the evening. It's a huge day for MLB DFS players with a large player pool to choose from. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Rhys Hoskins are some of the most expensive hitters available, while Rick Porcello, Julio Teheran and Zach Eflin are some of the top arms expected to take the mound. And before locking any MLB DFS lineups for Sunday in, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you nail your rosters on Sunday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 12x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. Anybody following him has seen some huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Sunday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun at $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings. Braun entered the weekend on a hot streak, picking up multiple hits on both Thursday and Friday. He had a pair of RBIs in both those matchups as well. His .226 average isn't impressive, but he's still shown the ability to drive the ball with seven home runs already on the season, so he's a value pick you can bank on for Sunday slates.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Sunday includes rostering Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez ($3,500 on FanDuel, $4,200 on DraftKings), who has reached base safely in six straight games. He's a great value pick at under $4,500 on both sites, so confidently lock him in and look for a big return.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.