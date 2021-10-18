In the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series run last season, outfielder Joc Pederson frequently came up with big hits in key moments. On Sunday night in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Braves and Dodgers, he was back at it, only this time he was in an Atlanta uniform. His two-run home run in the fourth inning off Max Scherzer was huge for the Braves and Fantasy owners that had him in their DraftKings or FanDuel MLB DFS Lineups.

Pederson had a hit in each of his at bats in the Braves' Divisional Series against Milwaukee and made the most of his start on Sunday. When choosing players in Monday's MLB DFS player pool, confidence comes from spending on players that have proven they come up big when it counts. With the ALCS shifting to Boston, a player like Yuli Gurriel -- who has three hits including a homer thus far in the series -- could be a name to remember for Game 3. Before making any postseason MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure listed Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers among his top MLB DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Devers hit a second inning grand slam to put the Red Sox up 8-0 en route to a 9-5 win in Game 2, returning 24 points on DraftKings and 35.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Devers leads McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday again. The 24-year-old star has been extraordinary for Boston during the postseason. Save for the Wild Card win against the Yankees, Devers has had at least one hit in every playoff game this year. In that October 5 Wild Card victory, he still reached base twice on walks and scored a run.

Devers has struck out in both of his previous at bats against Houston probable starter Jose Urquidy, but the small sample size shouldn't be of concern considering his strong overall play as of late. Monday will be Urquidy's 2021 postseason debut, and he wasn't particularly effective in last year's playoff appearances for Houston. In 15.2 innings pitched in 2020 playoff games, Urquidy gave up seven earned runs and 21 hits with eight walks.

Another key in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Devers with Red Sox OF/1B Kyle Schwarber. The former Cub and National has already had a few memorable playoff moments this year, most notably his 3-for-5 performance in Game 3 of the ALDS against Tampa Bay.

Schwarber has never faced Urquidy, but there is plenty of reason to count on him on Monday. He has been a steady hitter against right-handed pitching this season, with batting splits of .264/.366/.623, and has been a much better hitter at home than on the road. After two pedestrian games in Houston, he should be positioned for a bounce-back in a more favorable environment at Fenway Park.

