After winning the World Series last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in danger of not returning this season, down 3-1 to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. With the team's back against the wall, a player like AJ Pollock could be a difference maker on the field and in DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS lineups for Game 5. Pollock has come off the bench in each of the last two games, but he has been one of the Dodgers' most clutch hitters this season.

With two outs and runners in scoring position this season, Pollock has hit .309 with 20 RBI in 55 at bats. In Wednesday's Game 4 loss to Atlanta, Pollock entered the game in the fifth inning and batted-in Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger to score the only two runs the Dodgers had in the game. Whether he makes his return to the starting lineup or comes off the bench, is he a viable option for Thursday's crucial Game 5? Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Braves vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 5, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager among his top MLB DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Seager hit an early two-run home run and walked later in the game as part of a 6-5 Dodgers Game 3 win, which returned 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the MLB playoffs 2021 continuing on Thursday, October 21, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, October 21

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner. After coming away with a couple of singles to open up the championship series, Turner has been quiet offensively over the last three games.

He should be able to turn things around in Game 5, as he has been solid in past meetings with Braves starting pitcher Max Fried. This season, he's 3-for-10 against the Atlanta starter, with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Turner has been particularly strong in clutch scenarios and had 23 RBI in 52 at bats this season with two outs and runners in scoring position. When Dodgers games have been tied in 2021, he's hit 12 doubles and eight home runs in 202 at bats.

Another key in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Turner with Los Angeles outfielder Mookie Betts. Betts has been one of the Dodgers' best players in the postseason, and in Games 2 and 3 of the NLCS he scored three runs on three hits, four walks and topped those stats off with three stolen bases. He didn't reach base in Game 4, but should be primed for a rebound on Thursday.

Betts hasn't been as successful against Fried as Turner, but in an elimination game, he's certainly going to be one of the players Los Angeles is counting on to step up. During the 2021 postseason, Betts has batting splits of .368/.432/.474, and has come away with multiple hits in five of the 10 playoff games the Dodgers have played. He has led all players in stolen bases during the postseason and snatched his sixth of 2021 in Game 3.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, October 21

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, October 21?