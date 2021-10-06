Two veteran pitchers will take the mound when Max Scherzer and the Los Angeles Dodgers host Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2021 NL Wild Card Game. The Dodgers enter the 2021 MLB playoffs with the league's second-best record at 106-56, while St. Louis won seven of its final 10 games to secure a spot in the postseason. With a limited number of players to choose from in the MLB DFS player pool on Wednesday night, knowing which matchups to exploit could prove to be extremely lucrative.

Should your Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB DFS strategy include rostering Scherzer, who's faced St. Louis twice this season without giving up a run? Or should you build your MLB DFS lineups around Wainwright, who's allowed more than two runs just twice in his last 10 starts? Before locking in any Dodgers vs. Cardinals MLB DFS picks for Wednesday's NL Wild Card, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Red Sox DH Kyle Schwarber among his top MLB DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored, one RBI and one walk, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 24.9 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman. The 26-year-old finished the regular season on a high note, recording a hit in five of his last six games. He also recorded 30 stolen bases for St. Louis in the regular season, which could him an extremely valuable asset for your MLB DFS lineups.

Plus, Edman has scored a run in three of his last four games overall, and he recorded three extra base hits against the Dodgers in 2021. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return against Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Another key in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers infielder Trea Turner. The speedy 28-year-old has shown tremendous power at the plate this season and he'll enter the NL Wild Card game having hit three home runs in his last three games.

Turner finished the regular season with the NL batting title via a .328/.375/.536 slash line and career highs in home runs (28), runs scored (107) and RBI (77). He also secured 32 stolen bases in 148 games between Los Angeles and Washington, making him an easy choice for your MLB DFS lineups.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

