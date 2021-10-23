The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the 2021 NLCS on Saturday and the defending champions will have to erase a 3-2 deficit seemingly without ace Max Scherzer. The three-time Cy Young winner was expected to start Game 6 but was scratched on Friday night and now Walker Buehler will be handed the ball instead. Meanwhile, the Braves will turn to Ian Anderson. MLB daily Fantasy owners will be analyzing every matchup before they set their MLB DFS lineups.

Anderson only lasted three innings when he started Game 2, but the Braves still got a 5-4 win, while the Dodgers also got a 6-5 win in Game 3 despite Buehler giving up four runs (two earned) in 3 2/3. So which starter might return the most value on Saturday, and which hitters in the MLB DFS player pool will have the most success?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure listed Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock in his MLB DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Pollock went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs returning 50.6 points on FD and 37 points on DK. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, October 23

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager. The 27-year-old posted a .915 OPS this season and while he hasn't hit for much contact so far this postseason (9-for-44), he's finally found his power stroke in the NLCS.

Seager has two home runs already this series, including a two-run bomb off Anderson in Game 2 during the first inning. He followed that up with another first-inning two-run homer off Charlie Morton in Game 2 and the Dodgers would love to see him get into one early in a must-win Game 6.

Another key in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. The 24-year-old made his second MLB All-Star team this season and finished with career-highs in homers (30), RBIs (106) and stolen bases (20).

So far this postseason, has continued to be a catalyst for the Braves, going 19-for-65 with 12 runs scored, two home runs, six RBIs and three stolen bases. He's already scored six times in five games this season and the switch-hitter's ability to provide pop from both sides will be crucial with the Dodgers likely to empty their bullpen in a must-win game.

