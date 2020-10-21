Clayton Kershaw consistently catches flack for his postseason performances, but on Tuesday night he became the first player in MLB history to record nine starts of six innings or more with one earned run or less and only one walk. However, MLB daily Fantasy players will have difficult decisions for their MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday with Blake Snell and Tony Gonsolin scheduled to start Game 2 of the 2020 World Series between the Dodgers and Rays. The key to cashing in huge in daily Fantasy tournaments will be building MLB DFS lineups that extract the most value out of the MLB DFS player pool for Rays vs. Dodgers.

Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger showed no signs of injury after separating his shoulder while celebrating a Game 7 home run in the NLCS. Bellinger went yard again in Game 1 and has hit as many home runs in the 2020 MLB Playoffs (4) as he has in all of his other postseason appearances combined. Bellinger is sure to be a popular option in the MLB DFS player pool again on Wednesday. Before locking in any Dodgers vs. Rays MLB DFS picks for Game 2 of the 2020 World Series for sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Tuesday, McClure had Dodgers infielder Max Muncy as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Muncy went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored -- returning nearly 20 points on DraftKings.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi. The 29-year-old Korean has been used more sparsely in 2020 by the Rays, but he's expected to be in the lineup with the Dodgers throwing Gonsolin in Game 2. That bodes well for Choi, who's been excellent during the 2020 MLB Playoffs.

Choi has a .952 OPS this postseason and he's 4-for-5 with seven total bases and a home run in his last two starts. The left-hander has hit 35 of his 39 career home runs against right-handed pitching and his OPS is 266 points higher when he's going against righties.

Another pick he likes: Dodgers infielder Justin Turner. The veteran has hit safely in eight of his last nine games and reached in all of those contests. He's got an .882 career postseason OPS and he's been heating up of late with four extra-base hits in his last five games.

Turner has posted an .832 OPS or higher in each of his last six seasons and he's got an .828 career OPS against left-handed pitching. He's found his power stroke in recent games and you'll definitely want him in your MLB daily Fantasy lineups on Wednesday in Game 2.

