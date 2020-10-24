The 2020 MLB World Series will head to Game 4 on Saturday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-2 victory in Game 3 on Friday. Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena continued his magical postseason run with his eighth home run so far of the 2020 MLB Playoffs in Game 3, much to the delight of those that had him in their MLB DFS lineups. However, Arozarena is only 2-for-10 in the World Series and the Rays will certainly be hoping to see the Arozarena that dominated the ALDS and ALCS show back up.

Meanwhile, Max Muncy of the Dodgers has been heating up at just the right time. He posted a 1.055 OPS in the NLCS and is 4-for-11 with four RBIs so far in the 2020 World Series. That is going to make him one of the more popular options in the MLB DFS player pool for Saturday's single-game slate.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure had Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Betts went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases in a 6-2 Dodgers victory -- returning nearly 22 points on FanDuel.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rays outfielder Manuel Margot. The 26-year-old former top prospect hasn't posted big offensive numbers during his career and after hitting a combined 33 home runs with the Padres the last three seasons, he only hit one for the Rays in 145 at-bats in 2020.

However, Margot has found his power stroke during the 2020 MLB Playoffs and he's a big reason why the Rays have made it this far. Margot is slashing .286/.352/.612 with five home runs and 11 RBIs so far this postseason and he's 4-for-10 so far in the 2020 World Series. He'll get a righty-lefty matchup on Saturday night against Dodgers starter Julio Urias, making him a great choice for MLB DFS lineups.

Another player McClure likes for Saturday's Game 4 is Dodgers catcher Will Smith. Few have taken advantage of the designated hitter quite like the Dodgers have been able to in the National League as it has afforded them more at-bats for Smith and A.J. Pollock.

Smith has certainly taken advantage, slashing .289/.401/.579 during the regular season with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 37 games. This postseason, Smith is only hitting .207 and has struck out 19 times in 65 plate appearances, but his hitting has been timely as he's delivered 13 RBIs in 15 games. He'll have a righty-lefty matchup of his own on Saturday against expected Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough.

