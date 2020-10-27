The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays have had a back-and-forth 2020 MLB World Series where no team has managed to win back-to-back games. However, after a day off on Monday the teams will clash in Game 6 where the Dodgers can win their first championship since 1988. That means it might be the last chance to play MLB daily Fantasy tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings this season. Blake Snell is scheduled to start for the Rays, while Tony Gonsolin is expected to go for the Dodgers, and veryone will be looking for matchups to exploit as they craft their MLB DFS lineups.

Mookie Betts saw a lot of Snell during his time with the Red Sox and that should make him a popular option in the MLB DFS player pool on Tuesday night. Betts is 7-for-25 lifetime off of Snell with a home run and four RBIs. That has translated to 48 career points on DraftKings against him in 29 career plate appearances, but can he continue to produce at that pace with the stakes higher than ever? Before locking in any Dodgers vs. Rays MLB DFS picks for Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Sunday, McClure had Rays infielder Yandy Diaz as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Diaz went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored -- returning nearly 19 points on FanDuel.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old is hitting just .197 this postseason and is only 3-for-21 during the 2020 World Series, but he's had a penchant for producing in big moments and has driven in 13 runs in 17 games so far this postseason.

After Snell was pulled from Game 2, Smith hit a solo home run in the sixth inning off Nick Anderson. And considering that Snell hasn't lasted more than 5 2/3 innings in any start he's made so far during the 2020 season, Smith looks likely to get an at-bat or two against Tampa Bay's bullpen. If the matchup is right, he could produce easily produce big again on Tuesday.

Another player McClure likes for Tuesday's Game 6 is Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. The 26-year-old made the AL All-Star team and finished third in Rookie of the Year balloting in 2019 and then followed that up by raising his OPS 65 points to .915 in 2020.

Lowe hit 14 home runs and drove in 37 over 56 games during the regular season. He's continued to drive the ball out of the ballpark during the 2020 MLB Playoffs. Lowe has homered three times already in the 2020 World Series and has four home runs total this postseason. That includes a first-inning homer off Gonsolin in Game 2 before going on to hit a second home run in that game off Dustin May to help propel the Rays to victory.

