After signing a seven-year, $141 million extension during the offseason that keeps him in Cleveland until 2028, Jose Ramirez has looked the part of an MVP-caliber player through the first three weeks of the 2022 MLB season. The Guardians third baseman has a 1.116 OPS so far and has a staggering 25 RBI in 19 games. That productivity has made him a popular option for MLB DFS lineups but he'll have a difficult matchup against Athletics ace Frankie Montas (2.03 ERA) on Friday night.

Ramirez is 4-for-13 lifetime off Montas but the Guardians have a paltry .275 OPS as a team against Montas in their respective careers. So is Ramirez worth rostering on Friday night and who else in the MLB DFS player pool might be able to produce big numbers? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Judge went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored to return 25 points on DraftKings and 35.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2022 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, April 29. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, April 29, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo, who is listed at $3,300 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel. Gallo is a frustratingly modern baseball player, a three-outcome guy who is coming off a year where he hit 38 home runs and led the American League in both walks (111) and strikeouts (213).

That sort of plate approach leaves you vulnerable to prolonged stretches of struggle and he's opened the 2022 season 9-for-59. However, he has drawn eight walks, hit a couple of home runs and the underlying batted-ball data would seem to indicate that the home runs will come as the weather warms up. He's now reached safely in his last five games and has two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored during that span.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). The three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger is off to a red-hot start in 2022, slashing .392/.416/.527 and leading the American League with 29 hits on the season.

Bogaerts has had multi-hit games in seven of his last 11 starts and a career-high 52.6 percent hard-hit contact rate certainly bodes well. The Red Sox will face the lowly Orioles on Friday and expected Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish will be making his MLB debut. The Orioles are coming off a series where they gave up 27 runs in three games to the Yankees.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, April 29, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.