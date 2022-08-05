White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease hasn't given up more than one earned run in a start since May 24 and the impressive youngster will look to continue his run of good performances when he takes the hill against the Rangers on Friday night. Cease is now 11-4 on the season with a 2.01 ERA and has 161 strikeouts over 116 2/3 innings. He'll certainly be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Friday. However, he'll also come with a hefty price tag as FanDuel is pricing him at $10,900, while DraftKings has his price set at $10,400.

For Friday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who is listed at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The former first-round pick showcased plenty of raw ability but produced inconsistent results before finally breaking out during a 2019 season where he won the AL batting championship.

Since then, he's established himself as one of the best contact hitters in baseball. Anderson is hitting above .300 for the fourth consecutive season and is slashing .309/.347/.404 on the season. And he'll have a juicy matchup on Friday against expected Rangers starter Glenn Otto, who has a 5.50 ERA on the season and a 6.42 ERA for his career.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). After hitting 39 home runs and driving in 99 runs last season, Lowe got off to a disappointing start and was hitting just .212 when he went on the injured list on May 15 because of a back injury.

After two months of treatment, Lowe returned to the lineup on July 16 and has looked more like himself ever since. In the 14 games since his return to action, Lowe is slashing .339/.383/.571 with three home runs and seven RBIs. He's also coming off a 3-for-5 game with a homer and three RBIs on Thursday.

