The Cincinnati Reds pitching staff has been generous to opposing hitters this season and is always worth taking a look at when building MLB DFS lineups. The Reds have only won three of their last 13 games and begin a weekend series versus an Atlanta team looking to close the gap on the Mets at the top of the NL East. Cincinnati is expected to send Mike Minor to the mound -- who was 1-4 in June with a 7.71 ERA -- and is coming off a start in which he gave up six runs in just five innings pitched against the Giants.

One name to consider in the MLB DFS player pool on Friday might be Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson. Although he is just 2-for-14 against Minor in his career, overall during the last week, he has seven total hits with two home runs and four RBI. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Reds first baseman Joey Votto as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Even in a lopsided loss to Chicago, Votto went for 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored to return 22 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, July 1, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is listed at $5,500 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Goldschmidt is doing some of the best hitting of his career, and he leads the majors in total hits with 96. In six starts over the last week, he has eight total hits, two home runs and four RBI.

St. Louis begins a new series against Philadelphia on Friday, who is coming off a 14-4 blowout win against Atlanta on Thursday. The Phillies will start pitcher Bailey Falter on the mound, who has given up nine runs, 14 hits and three homers over his last 12.2 innings pitched. Against left-handed pitchers like Falter this season, Goldschmidt is 23-for-52 (.442), with eight doubles and 14 RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Goldschmidt with St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Arenado was hitless in his last start on Thursday, but in the four games before that, he had six total hits and a double. During that stretch, he finished with offensive splits of .353/.353/.412.

One of Arenado's strengths has been his ability to hit pitchers in his first at-bats against them. Against starters, he is hitting .328 with a .642 slugging percentage in his first trip to the batter's box. In his first at-bats against relievers, he has 32 total hits, six home runs and 20 RBI. With Falter not expected to pitch late into the game, Arenado should have a great chance to rack up offense on Friday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, July 1, 2022

