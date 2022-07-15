Thursday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins ended with a bit of controversy, when catcher Seby Zavala took issue with Gilberto Celestino standing in front of him as he went to meet Jose Ruiz at the mound following Chicago's 12-2 win. Zavala isn't the everyday catcher for the Sox but might have earned himself another start on Friday after his three-run home run in the ninth inning. Daily Fantasy players should keep track of his status to potentially add him to their MLB DFS lineups, as Chicago continues its series against Minnesota and pitcher Devin Smeltzer, who gave up seven runs in his previous start last Saturday.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert also powered Chicago's offense in the win and could be worth targeting in the MLB DFS player pool once again on Friday. Robert has now had three hits in each of his last three games and is 9-for-13 during that stretch with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Swanson hit a two-run first inning home run to return 16 points on DraftKings and 22.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, July 15. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, July 15, 2022

For Friday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman, who is listed at $3,300 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel. Edman finished without a hit on Thursday, but has been seeing the ball well overall in recent games. In his last four starts ahead of Thursday, Edman finished with five hits and three doubles.

The Cardinals begin a new series on Friday against Cincinnati, who will send Hunter Greene to the mound. Daily Fantasy baseball players have been able to capitalize on matchups against Greene, who has allowed at least four runs in seven of his 17 starts this season. Greene was solid in his last start against Tampa Bay, but before that, he gave up six runs and seven hits over 5.1 innings pitched against the Mets on July 4th.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Edman with St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson ($3,100 on DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel). In Carlson's last four games with a hit, three of them have been multi-hit games. This season, nearly a third of Carlson's hits have gone for extra bases, with 18 doubles and two triples.

In two previous matchups against Greene this season, Carlson took two hits and a walk from five plate appearances. In home games this season, Carlson's slugging percentage is 60 points higher than on the road, and he has twice as many RBI at Busch Stadium than as a visitor. Carlson has also been strong when he's been aggressive, and when he has made contact on the first pitch of an at bat, he has offensive splits of .294/.300/.471.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, July 15, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.