Major League Baseball returns to a full slate of games on Friday, after Thursday was used to catch up on things with a few doubleheaders and make-up games. The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians in a weekend series with implications in both the AL Central and AL Wild Card chase. One of the players that could step up in the series opener and for MLB DFS lineups is Cleveland shortstop Amed Rosario, who went into the All-Star break on a seven-game hitting streak.

Rosario is 6-for-15 with a triple against White Sox probable starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. He also has 13 total hits with four doubles and four RBI over his last seven appearances overall. Chicago third baseman Yoan Moncada could be another name to target in the MLB DFS player pool, as he is just one of two current White Sox players with a home run against Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, July 22, 2022

For Friday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel. Judge had mixed results in the Yankees' doubleheader on Thursday, with just a walk in Game 1, but followed that with a three-run home run and two runs scored in the second. Although he came away empty-handed in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, over his last four starts for New York, Judge has hit .500 with an incredible 1.897 OPS.

The Yankees move on from the Astros to begin a new series with Baltimore on Friday and start things off against Tyler Wells, who has already pitched against New York three times this season. In seven at bats against Wells this year, Judge has four hits with a double and is slugging .714. Wells has otherwise been solid against the Yankees this season, but has been a bit shaky in his last two starts, giving up six runs and 12 hits in just 9.2 innings pitched.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk ($4,700 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Kirk is on a six-game hitting streak, and has nine total hits with a double, a home run and four RBI during that stretch. For the season, Kirk is hitting .315 with a .882 OPS and 37 RBI.

The Blue Jays travel to Boston for a three-game series on Friday, and start things off against Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who has fared well against Toronto in two previous starts this year. Kirk has seen Eovaldi five times in those appearances and came away with a pair of hits. In five previous games played at Fenway Park in his career, Kirk has offensive splits of .385/.429/.385 and has 29 RBI against right-handed starting pitchers like Eovaldi this year.

