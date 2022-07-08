The Chicago Cubs are 6-4 in their last 10 games, but if they want to start creating some separation from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central, they need to keep things going against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Chicago faces a tough matchup with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson on the mound, but one player that might be worth considering for MLB DFS lineups is shortstop Nico Hoerner. Although he has hit just .231 over the last week, for the season, he has been strong against lefty pitching. In 2022, Hoerner has hit five of his 11 doubles this season against southpaw starters.

For the season, Hoerner has offensive splits of .318/.338/.424 against left-handed starters, but is that enough to consider him out of the MLB DFS player pool on Friday? Catcher Willson Contreras has been the top Fantasy player at his position this season, and those that are willing to splurge for him on Friday will add a player that hit eight of his 13 home runs this season against lefty starters. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a third inning grand slam in the Yankees' win over Boston to return 23 points on DraftKings and 32.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, July 8. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, July 8, 2022

For Friday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,300 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). Judge was given the day off on Thursday to rest some lower body soreness, but he opened things up on offense in his last start. On Wednesday in a 16-0 win against Pittsburgh, he went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run.

Judge now has 30 homers on the season and 64 RBI heading into Friday's game at Boston. The Yankees will see another new pitcher on Friday in rookie Connor Seabold, who is set to make just his third career start. His first of this season came on June 27 at Toronto, where he allowed seven runs on nine hits in just 4.2 innings pitched. Historically, Judge hasn't been great at Fenway Park, but against a young pitcher trying to gain his footing, he should be ready to pounce.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Judge with New York first baseman DJ LeMahieu ($4,500 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). LeMahieu was held without a hit in Thursday's game against Boston but had been on a productive run in the 10 games before that. During that stretch, LeMahieu had 11 total hits, two home runs and five RBI.

LeMahieu has been more consistent at Fenway over his career than Judge, and in 24 career games there, he has 25 total hits with three doubles and nine RBI. Six of LeMahieu's eight home runs this season have come against right-handed starting pitchers this season, and Seabold gave up three homers in that disastrous start against the Blue Jays last week. LeMahieu has also been able to cushion his Fantasy production this season with the highest walk rate of his career thus far (13 percent) and his second-lowest strikeout rate (12.4 percent).

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, July 8, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.