The 2022 MLB season continues with 15 night games scheduled for Friday as everybody in baseball begins their weekend series. The marquee matchup will be Dodgers vs. Giants, with the two bitter rivals once again in the thick of the playoff race as Walker Buehler is scheduled to take on Jake Junis to kick things off on Friday. Buehler is one of the biggest pitching names in the MLB DFS player pool tonight, but he's also been struggling as of late, giving up 18 earned runs over 24.1 innings in his last five starts.

Buehler has given up a pair of home runs in each of his last two outings and that could make Giants power hitters like Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski sneaky plays for your MLB DFS lineups. But who else has an advantageous matchup that you can make the most of, and what stars are in a position to put up big numbers on a full night of baseball? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, he highlighted Royals catcher MJ Melendez as one of his core MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Melendez went 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI to return 31.4 points on FanDuel and 22 points on DraftKings. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, June 10. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, June 10, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks on Friday is Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton, who is listed at $6,000 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. At 32 and now in his 13th MLB season, Stanton remains one of the most prodigious power hitters of this generation and he's slashing .274/.337/.518 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs through his first 45 games in 2022.

After missing 10 days with an injury, Stanton returned to the Yankees lineup on June 4 and already has a couple of extra-base hits in 13 at-bats. He's scheduled to take on Cubs left-hander Wade Miley, who will make his return from the injured list because of a shoulder injury. Stanton is hitting .292 against left-handed pitching this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez ($5,000 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). After hitting more than 20 home runs in 2018 and 2019, Hernandez had already established himself as a capable power hitter but he took a major step forward offensively during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when he belted 16 home runs and drove in 34 over 50 games.

He followed that up by making his first All-Star team last season after hitting 32 home runs with 116 RBI and 12 stolen bases while slashing .296/.346/.524. And while he is off to a sluggish start in 2022, he has a 1.027 OPS so far in the month of June and has now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, June 10, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.