One of the first in the main slate of Major League Baseball games on Friday is a National League East showdown between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals. Both teams are expected to make bullpen starts at pitcher in the second game of a doubleheader, but does that create value when constructing MLB DFS lineups? Washington's Josh Bell was the second-highest scoring first baseman on DraftKings and FanDuel on Thursday, and he could be primed for another big day against Bailey Falter and company.

Falter has pitched 7.2 innings for Philadelphia over his last two starts, and the sooner he exits, the better for Bell. This season, Bell has offensive splits of .301/.375/.349 with a home run, 16 RBI and 11 walks in his first at bats against relief pitchers. Philadelphia could be cycling through pitchers on Friday, so does that make Bell a top target in the MLB DFS player pool? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, he highlighted Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk to return 16 points on DraftKings and 22.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, June 17. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, June 17, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is San Diego third baseman Manny Machado, who is listed at $6,100 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Machado is coming off of a 3-for-5 day at the plate in the Padres' win on Thursday against Chicago. Over his last five games, he has nine hits with a home run and six RBI.

On Friday, the Padres begin a series against Colorado, which is expected to start Kyle Freeland on the mound. Machado has 29 career at bats against Freeland and has five doubles out of his nine total hits against him. In 32 career games at Colorado, Machado has offensive splits of .298/.362/.489 with five home runs and 26 RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill ($3,600 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). O'Neill was hitless in his last two games but had been on a nice run of play in the five games before that. During that stretch, he had seven hits, three runs, three RBI and a .389 batting average.

The Cardinals take on Boston at Fenway Park tonight and face starting pitcher Michael Wacha, who has been strong at home but was shaky in his last outing. At Seattle on June 11, Wacha gave up eight hits and four runs in just 4.1 innings pitched. O'Neill's standard batting average is 50 points higher on the road than at Busch Stadium this season, and his batting average on balls put in play is .354.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, June 17, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.