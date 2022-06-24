After three games without a hit, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger unloaded on the Cincinnati Reds in their series finale on Thursday. He finished with a home run and two other hits as the Dodgers won 10-5, and teammate Freddie Freeman also chipped in with a three-RBI performance in the victory. The Dodgers begin a new series in Atlanta on Friday, but should you consider either player for your MLB DFS lineups?

The Braves are expected to start Ian Anderson on the mound, who has been much better on the road than at home this season, with a 5.84 ERA and 1.622 WHIP at Truist Park. Despite Bellinger's breakout on Thursday, Freeman appears the better choice between the two in the MLB DFS player pool, as the former hit just .182 with a .490 OPS in three games at Atlanta last season. Of course, Freeman had spent his entire career in Atlanta prior to joining the Dodgers this season, and has a career batting average of .294 there. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from daily Fantasy expert R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling managing editor, White is also one of SportsLine's most profitable Vegas experts. His combination of expert pick knowledge and Fantasy background means he can find the best MLB DFS values.

The last time White offered featured MLB DFS selections, on May 8, and he included Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras as one of his top picks for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Contreras finished as the top-scoring Fantasy catcher in the main slate of games. He hit a home run and was responsible for four total runs batted in to return 29 points on DraftKings and 41.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

White's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, June 24, 2022

One of White's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Devers is on a three-game hitting streak, and had a recent four-game home run streak from June 11 to June 15. Over his last five starts, he has five total hits, a double, three RBI with a pair of walks.

Boston begins a new series on Friday against Cleveland, who is expected to start Cal Quantrill on the mound. Quantrill has had a turbulent month so far, and has given up nine runs and 22 hits over 18 innings pitched. Devers has been money against right-handed starting pitchers this season, with offensive splits of .332/.384/.611, 13 home runs and 33 RBI.

Another part of White's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Anderson recently returned to the team after a stint on the injured list with a groin strain. He didn't play on Wednesday as the team monitors his recovery, but in the three games he's played since coming back, he has five total hits and a .333 batting average.

Chicago continues its series against Baltimore on Friday and Orioles probable starting pitcher Kyle Bradish. The rookie hasn't pitched more than 4.2 innings in any of his last five starts and has given up 21 runs over 19.2 innings pitched during that span. Anderson has feasted on right-handed starting pitching this season, with a batting average of .343 and an OPS of .837 with six doubles and eight stolen bases.

